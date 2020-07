Stockholm-listed iGaming affiliate Catena Media expects to post record revenue and profit for the second quarter of 2020, despite the impact of COVID-19 on the sports betting segment.

The company said Monday that it expects second quarter revenue to be 17 per cent ahead of the same period last year at a record high of €27.7m, driven by growth in the casino segment, with both AskGamblers and the Japanese business enjoying record revenue performances.

Catena Media’s US [...]