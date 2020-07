The latest figures from Swedish gambling regulator Spelinspektionen show that the regulated iGaming market grew by 6 per cent year-on-year in May, despite the majority of licensed operators recording a decline for the month.

Online betting and gaming was the only segment of the regulated Swedish gambling market to grow revenue compared to May 2019, with revenue from state lottery and slot machine games falling by 23 per cent year-on-year, while land-based casinos recorded no revenue [...]