Italian betting and gaming operator Newgioco Group has reported a 10 per cent increase in revenue to $10.2m for the first quarter of 2020.

Despite the impact of the COVID-19 crisis from March, Q1 turnover rose 10 per cent to $116.0m as the operator benefited from the increased conversion of players from land-based venues to online.

While turnover from land-based operations fell by 53 per cent year-on-year to $23.6m, this was offset by a 7 per cent [...]