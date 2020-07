Rhode Island’s regulated sports betting market generated total wagers of $200.2m in the 2020 fiscal year ended 30 June, despite the impact of COVID-19 over the past four months.

Total wagers climbed by 57 per cent compared to the previous fiscal year, which included eight months of results from the state’s first sportsbooks launched in November 2018.

Twin River contributed $120.1m in wagers, with Tiverton generating $30.3m and the IGT-powered Sportsbook Rhode Island mobile app contributing a [...]