New York-listed social gaming giant Zynga enjoyed another record performance during the second quarter of 2020 as revenue increased by 47 per cent to $452m.

The operator benefited from continued growth in its live services, with record performances from its Social Slots portfolio, as well as the Words With Friends, CSR2 and Empires & Puzzles games. In addition, Zynga Poker had its best quarter in terms of revenue since Q3 2018.

“We delivered tremendous results in Q2, [...]