New York-listed casino operator Caesars Entertainment has reported a 78 per cent decrease in net revenue for legacy Eldorado Resorts properties to $126.5m for the second quarter of 2020.

Revenue declined across all US regions as a result of closures relating to the COVID-19 pandemic, with the biggest decline in the East as revenue fell 85 per cent year-on-year to $21.2m.

In the West, revenue was down 77 per cent to $29.9m, while Midwest revenue declined 69 [...]