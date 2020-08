New Jersey’s regulated betting and gaming market generated total gaming revenue of $264.5m in July, buoyed by another strong performance from iGaming and improved results from sports betting and land-based gaming.

Total revenue fell by 21 per cent compared to the same period last year as Atlantic City casinos, retail sportsbooks and racetracks began re-opening at the start of the month following their mandated closure due to COVID-19.

New Jersey Gaming Revenue Comparison: July 2020 (US$)

