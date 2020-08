Pennsylvania’s regulated betting and gaming market returned to growth for the first time since February as total net revenue increased by 0.6 per cent year-on-year to $283.1m in July.

All twelve of the Commonwealth’s casinos were in operation for all or most of the month for the first time since March, when state-mandated COVID-19 restrictions were put in place.

Pennsylvania Gaming Market: July 2020 (US$)

Despite the reopenings, retail slots revenue fell by 17 per cent to $165.0m, [...]