Sydney-listed gaming operator Tabcorp Holdings has reported a 5 per cent drop in revenue to AUD$5.22bn for its fiscal year ended 30 June, with a strong lottery performance unable to offset the impact of retail closures as a result of COVID-19.

Revenue from Lotteries and Keno increased by 2 per cent compared to the previous year to $2.92bn, reflecting investments in digital and retail channels and the evolution of Tabcorp’s games portfolio to appeal to a [...]