Sweden’s regulated gambling market achieved marginal growth in June, despite the closure of land-based casinos.

Turnover in the Swedish gambling market amounted to SEK1,611m in June compared to SEK1,600 in June 2019, driven by a 5 per cent year-on-year increase in commercial online gaming and betting to SEK1,173m and an 11 per cent increase in state lottery and slot machines turnover to SEK428m.

Restaurant casinos contributed a further SEK10m to total turnover, a fall of 41 per [...]