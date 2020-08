New York-listed gaming technology supplier GAN doubled its revenue to $8.3m in the second quarter of 2020, benefiting from continued growth in the United States.

The year-on-year revenue growth was driven by new launches for Parx Casino, FanDuel in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, and a new social casino for Snoqualmie.

Real-money iGaming revenue soared 110 per cent year-on-year to $5.7m, while Simulated Gaming revenue climbed 79 per cent to $2.6m for the quarter.

The US represented the bulk [...]