Finland's state-owned gaming operator Veikkaus has warned that its full year profit will be €300m lower than previously estimated as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Veikkaus said that coronavirus impacted revenue by around €200m during the six month period, with land-based venues closed for more than three months and sports betting and lottery also impacted by the effects of the pandemic.

Total H1 revenue fell by 28 per cent to €607.2m, with revenue from casino down [...]