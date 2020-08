Denmark’s regulated betting and gaming market declined by 33 per cent to DKK1.16bn (€155.9m) in the second quarter of 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic negatively impacted land-based gaming and sports betting revenue.

Online casino was the only sector to record growth in Q2 as gross gaming revenue (GGR) increased by 6 per cent to DKK673m, with slots accounting for 73.5 per cent of the total.

Sports betting GGR decreased by 41 per cent year-on-year to DKK373m, with [...]