Sydney-listed online lottery provider Jumbo Interactive has reported a 9 per cent increase in revenue to AUD$71m for its fiscal year ended 30 June, as the COVID-19 pandemic brought increased players online.

The company delivered a 9 per cent increase in ticket sales (total transaction value) to $349m during the year, including the first contributions from the newly acquired Gatherwell UK business, which generated $12.6m.

This pushed revenue up by the same percentage to $71m, despite a [...]