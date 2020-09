Washington DC’s nascent sports betting market generated total wagers of $741,500 in its second full month of operation via the DC Lottery’s GambetDC mobile app and website.

Wagering climbed to $741,500 in July from $223,730 in the previous month, with the number of bets rising from 9,974 in June to 28,075 in July following the launch of GambetDC on May 28.

Since launch the DC Lottery has recorded total wagers of $974,953 with an average bet value [...]