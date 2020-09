London-listed Playtech has reported a 23 per cent fall in revenue for the first six months of the year, as strong growth in its online gaming and financials segments was offset by the weak performance of retail due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Revenue in the half-year period amounted to €564.0m compared to €727.8m a year ago, with core B2B revenue excluding Asia down 6 per cent at €187.4m following a 30 per cent decrease in UK [...]