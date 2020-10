Illinois’ regulated sports betting market generated total wagers of $139.6m in August, its second full month of operation.

Total wagers soared by 165 per cent compared to the previous month’s $52.5m total due to a raft of new entrants into the market.

Seven sportsbooks were operational by the end of August compared to two in July, including three online sportsbooks. They generated online sports betting wagers of $123.6m during the month, with retail sports betting contributing wagers [...]