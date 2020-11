New York-listed lottery and gaming supplier Scientific Games has reported an 18 per cent fall in revenue to $698m in the third quarter of 2020, as its core land-based gaming segment continued to be negatively impacted by COVID-19 restrictions.

Revenue improved by 29 per cent compared to the previous quarter, boosted by year-on-year growth in its Lottery, SciPlay and Digital businesses.

Q3 2020 revenue comparison (US$)

Lottery revenue grew by 10 per cent to $241m in Q3, buoyed [...]