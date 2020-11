New York-listed social gaming operator Zynga has raised its full year guidance after delivering its highest ever quarterly revenue performance in the third quarter of 2020.

Revenue climbed by 46 per cent year-on-year to $503m, ahead of the company’s previous guidance by $58m, as it benefited from a record performance from its Social Slots portfolio, as well as the Words With Friends, CSR2 and Casual Cards franchises.

Zynga also posted strong growth in international markets as revenue [...]