Sports betting handle in Iowa’s regulated market reached a new monthly high of $81.9m in October, with online wagers accounting for 69 per cent of the total.

Online wagering handle of $56.9m in October represents growth of 14 per cent versus the previous month and more than double the $25.9m in online wagers recorded in October 2019, while retail wagering handle of $25.0m represents growth of 11.6 per cent month-on-month and 21.3 per cent year-on-year.

Total payouts [...]