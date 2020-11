Hong Kong-listed lottery provider AGTech Holdings has reported a 10 per cent fall in revenue to HK$106.1m (€11.5m) for the first nine months of 2020, of which more than a third was generated from virtual sports lottery games that will soon be withdrawn in China.

Revenue from lottery hardware sales fell by 29 per cent to $48.9m due to a significant decrease in national tenders during the period, and slower tendering processes and hardware deliveries as [...]