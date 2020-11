Madrid-listed gaming operator Codere has reported a 58 per cent drop in revenue to €143.0m for the third quarter of 2020, with the effects of COVID-19 continuing to impact results across Latin America and Europe.

Revenue from Latin America declined by 89.5 per cent year-on-year to just €20.9m during the quarter, with Codere’s retail operations in Argentina and Panama remaining completely shut down as a result of the pandemic, while Colombia’s contribution was also minimal.

Revenue from [...]