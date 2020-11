Delaware’s three licensed iGaming operators enjoyed another strong month in October as net revenue rose by 162 per cent year-on-year to $643,714.

Total amounts wagered on iGaming increased by 81 per cent to $17.8m in October, with Dover Downs accounting for $7.0m, Delaware Park $6.5m and Harrington Raceway $4.4m.

A total of $17.2m was paid out in winnings during the month, leaving the state’s three licensed operators with net revenue of $643,714, an increase of 162 per [...]