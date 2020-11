UK National Lottery operator Camelot has reported a 2 per cent drop in lottery sales to £3.85bn in its financial first half period ended 26 September, with a record performance from its digital channel unable to offset a decline in Covid-impacted retail sales.

The period marks the lottery's second best H1 performance, despite the impact of Covid-related restrictions which pushed retail sales down by 18 per cent at the start of the pandemic.

The operator made a [...]