US online casino and sports betting operator Rush Street Interactive (RSI) has raised its full year revenue guidance following a stellar performance in the third quarter of the year.

Ahead of the completion of its business combination with New York-listed dMY Technology Group, RSI reported a 370 per cent year-on-year increase in third quarter revenue to $78.2m, benefiting from a 135 per cent increase in US real-money active users across its brands.

“Solid execution and financial discipline [...]