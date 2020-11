Athens-listed lottery and gaming operator OPAP has reported profit growth for the third quarter of 2020, despite a 2 per cent fall in net gaming revenue to €259.6m.

After recording a decline during the first half of the year, total amounts wagered increased by 2.5 per cent year-on-year to €1.11bn in Q3, with gross gaming revenue (GGR) falling by 1 per cent to €391.0m.

Lottery GGR was down 9 per cent at €179.1m for the quarter, while [...]