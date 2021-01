Iowa’s licensed sports betting operators collected more than $100m in monthly wagers for the first time in December.

The state’s 18 operational sportsbooks saw wagers increase by 77 per cent compared to a year ago to a record monthly high of $104.8m, comprised of online sports betting of $78.1m and retail wagers of $26.7m.

Total payouts during the month amounted to $97.3m, generating total sports betting net receipts of $7.5m, an increase of 160 per cent year-on-year. [...]