London-listed gaming technology provider Playtech expects to post adjusted EBITDA of at least €300m for 2020, driven by significant strategic and operational progress made during the year.

Despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the company benefited from strong performances during the first half of the year from its Financials division, while its core B2B offering and Snaitech subsidiary in Italy buoyed results in the second half period.

Within its core B2B offering, Playtech's online casino (including [...]