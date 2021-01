Toronto-listed Score Media and Gaming has posted a net loss of CAD$12.7m for the first quarter ended 30 November, as total revenue fell by 8 per cent to $8.5m.

Revenue from media activities rose by 15 per cent year-on-year to a record $10.6m, primarily driven by strong growth in direct advertising in the US and Canada compared to the same period last year.

The company’s sports betting segment generated handle of $55.8m during the quarter, although after [...]