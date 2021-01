New Hampshire bettors placed wagers of $225.7m in the first six months of regulated sports betting in the state, boosted by a record performance in December.

The New Hampshire Lottery and its exclusive sports betting partner DraftKings saw wagers increase by 11 per cent compared to the previous month to $51.6m in December, buoyed by record performances across both mobile and retail operations.

New Hampshire Sports Betting FY 2021: (US$)

Mobile sports wagers increased by 12 per cent [...]