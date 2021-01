Frankfurt-listed online lottery provider Zeal Network is expected to report a 23 per cent drop in revenue to €86.9m for the full 2020 year.

In a trading update, the company said that billings for the year is expected to increase by 40 per cent to €652.8m, benefiting from the full consolidation of Lotto24 and a positive jackpot development from the German LOTTO 6aus49 game during the final quarter of the year.

Revenue was down by 23 per [...]