Rhode Island’s sports betting market posted a decline in December following the closure of the state’s two casinos for most of the month due to COVID-19.

The state’s two licensed sports betting operators saw total wagers fall by 28 per cent year-on-year to $22.8m, as both venues were closed on 29 November and reopened on 21 December with limited capacity.

As a result, December retail sports betting handle from Twin River slumped by 83 per cent compared [...]