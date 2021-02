Swedish gaming operator Svenska Spel has posted an 11 per cent drop in net gaming revenue to SEK7.67bn (€759.1m) in 2020, as its land-based gaming operations remained closed for three-quarters of the year as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

After third quarter revenue declined by 8 per cent to SEK1.85bn, Svenska Spel saw Q4 revenue fall by the same percentage to SK2.13bn as casino venues remained shuttered due to the pandemic. This led to a [...]