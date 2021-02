Shares in LeoVegas gained more than 8 per cent in Stockholm Thursday morning as the online gaming operator posted record results for 2020.

The company enjoyed a strong end to the year as Q4 net gaming revenue (NGR) rose 13 per cent to a record €98.4m, with growth driven by a 24 per cent increase in depositing customers to a new high of 461,983.

With the exception of Sweden and the UK, LeoVegas’ core markets recorded high [...]