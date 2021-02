Michigan’s three commercial casinos in Detroit have reported a 24 per cent fall in aggregate revenue to $90.8m in January 2021, including retail sports betting revenue of $4.1m.

Due to continuing capacity limits in response to COVID-19 health concerns, revenue from table games and slots fell by 28 per cent year-on-year in January.

Gaming revenue at MGM Grand Detroit declined by 32 per cent to $34.0m, while MotorCity Casino revenue was down 21 per cent at $33.2m [...]