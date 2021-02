Illinois’ regulated sports betting market grew for the seventh consecutive month in December as total wagers reached a new high of $491.7m.

Despite the closure of all retail sportsbooks during the month due to COVID-19, total wagers were up 9 per cent compared to the previous month.

The state’s five online sportsbooks collected $324.5m in wagers on professional sports in December, with $167.2m wagered on college sports and a further $37,545 on motor races.

