Stockholm-listed iGaming affiliate Raketech has reported a 23 per cent increase in full year revenue to €29.4m in 2020, buoyed by a strong finish to the year.

Revenue in the final quarter climbed by 45 per cent year-on-year to €8.5m, as new depositing customers increased by 66 per cent to 46,389.

Casino represented 85 per cent of Q4 revenue, up from a 66 per cent share a year ago, with sports betting contributing 12 per cent and [...]