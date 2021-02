Stockholm-listed Aspire Global has reported a 23 per cent increase in revenue to €161.9m in 2020, benefiting from a record performance during the final quarter of the year.

Revenue in Q4 (including EU VAT) rose by 38 per cent to €44.4m, driven by strong growth in the company’s B2B division, including record performances from Pariplay and BtoBet, alongside an all time revenue high from its B2C division.

“We have succeeded in establishing Aspire Global as a powerhouse [...]