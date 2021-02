Mississippi’s licensed sportsbook operators collected total sports wagers of $67.7m in January.

In a strong start to the year, the state’s 26 licensed sportsbooks saw wagers increase by 50 per cent compared to the same month a year ago.

Basketball contributed the bulk of the total with wagers of $27.7m, ahead of American football at $24.1m and Sports Parlay Cards at $8.8m, with other sports accounting for $7.1m and baseball just $1,244.

Mississippi Sports Betting Wagers: January 2021 [...]