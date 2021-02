Britain’s Gambling Commission has released new data showing the impact of Covid-19 lockdown measures on online gambling behaviour in December 2020.

With retail gambling venues closed during the month of December, online gambling gross gaming yield (GGY) climbed by 30 per cent versus the previous month, driven by strong operator margins in real-event betting and a 6 per cent increase in active customer accounts.

Data from operators covering approximately 80 per cent of the online gambling market [...]