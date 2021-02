New York-listed racing and gaming operator Churchill Downs Incorporated (CDI) has reported a 21 per cent fall in net revenue to $1.05bn in 2020, despite a record performance from its TwinSpires betting and gaming business.

Net revenue from the Churchill Downs segment was down 44.5 per cent year-on-year at $160.5m, primarily due to a decrease from Churchill Downs Racetrack following the loss of ticket revenue, fewer sponsorships and lower wagering during Derby Week as a result [...]