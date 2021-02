Sydney-listed online lottery provider Jumbo Interactive has reported a 9 per cent increase in revenue to AUD$40.9m for its financial first half period ended 31 December.

The company said that the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic had been positive for the group in general, as lockdown restrictions drove people to purchase lottery tickets online.

This helped Jumbo record a 26 per cent increase in ticket sales (total transaction value) to $232.8m during the period, boosted by its [...]