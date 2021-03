New York-listed International Game Technology (IGT) has reported a 23 per cent fall in total revenue to $3.12bn in 2020, reflecting the continued global impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Revenue improved during the final quarter of 2020 but was still 15 per cent lower than a year ago at $885m, with the company now focused primarily on its Global Lottery and Global Gaming businesses after agreeing to sell its Italian customer-facing gaming businesses during the period.

During [...]