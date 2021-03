Sweden’s licensed gambling operators generated total gross gaming revenue of SEK24.7bn (€2.4bn) in 2020, buoyed by a strong fourth quarter.

Gross gaming revenue (GGR) from online and land-based gaming fell by 0.4 per cent in 2020 according to the latest data from the Swedish tax authority.

The full year performance was buoyed by a strong final quarter as GGR rose 12 per cent sequentially to SEK6.8bn in Q4.

Commercial online betting and gaming represented the bulk of the [...]