London-listed betting and gaming operator 888 Holdings has reported a 52 per cent increase in revenue to a record US$849.7m in 2020, buoyed by strong growth across all products.

Total B2C revenue was up 53.5 per cent year-on-year to $814.3m, with casino revenue increasing 63 per cent to $586.8m and sports betting revenue climbing 36 per cent to $122.1m following the launch of the operator’s first proprietary sports betting platform.

Poker revenue was up 48 per cent [...]