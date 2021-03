France’s regulated online betting and gaming market saw gross gaming revenue (GGR) increase by 22 per cent to €1.7bn in 2020, buoyed by record performances across all three product verticals.

Ten years on from the opening of the market, licensed iGaming operators enjoyed a record year in 2020 as total active player accounts rose 17 per cent to 4,891,000, with COVID-19 related lockdown measures leading to increased online participation.

This included a record quarterly performance during the [...]