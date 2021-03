Rhode Island’s sports betting market saw total wagers increase by 21 per cent in February to $34.1m.

Retail sports betting at Twin River fell by by 24 per cent year-on-year to $11.6m during the month, partially offset by a 4 per cent improvement in retail wagers at Tiverton Casino.

The IGT-powered Sportsbook Rhode Island mobile app continued to record strong growth as wagers more than doubled to $17.8m in February.

Rhode Island Sports Betting: FY 2021 (US$)

A total [...]