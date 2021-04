In a strong finish to the year, Spain’s regulated online betting and gaming market grew by 25 per cent year-on-year to €231.3m in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Total gross gaming revenue (GGR) was up by 20 per cent compared to the previous quarter, driven by strong performances from online sports betting and online casino games.

Sports betting represented nearly half of the quarterly total as GGR rose 19 per cent year-on-year to €103.5m, while online casino [...]