Iowa’s regulated sports betting market surged to a new record monthly high as total wagers reached $161.4m in March 2021.

Betting at Iowa’s 18 operational sportsbooks increased significantly compared to the $19.6m recorded in March 2020, with the comparable period last year impacted by casino closures relating to Covid-19.

Online wagers contributed $139.4m to the March total, with retail accounting for the remaining $22.1m.

Total payouts during the month amounted to $148.0m, generating total sports betting net receipts [...]