Stockholm-listed betting and gaming affiliate Catena Media expects to report record revenue and earnings for the first quarter of 2021.

Following a strong start to the year in January, the company has delivered continued growth for the rest of the quarter, significantly exceeding market expectations.

Revenue is expected to grow by 46 and 51 per cent to between €39.1m and €40.2m, buoyed by a strong performance from its US business, supported by the successful launch of operations [...]